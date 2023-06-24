Byju's Impact On The Indian Startup Ecosystem

Private markets may not be in a funding winter, but the hike in rates has made the markets tighter since October 2021, when the Fed made the pivot to lower interest rates.

For the Indian startup ecosystem, can Byju's debacle add another shock? The answer has to be a resounding yes. There might be naysayers who will argue that good investments will find takers. But that is like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. That is like showing the price of Bajaj Finance in 2015 (up 72%) when the index itself suffered a 5% dropdown.

The obvious impact of a large, well-marketed, and well-owned private asset undergoing what it is, is that this will have ramifications. For valuations. For liquidity. For processes. But some of these might be for the better as well.