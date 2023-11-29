Byju's Expects ED Fines To Be 'Nominal'

Edtech giant Byju's has said it expects the Enforcement Directorate's fines, if any, to be nominal, in response to the show-cause notice it received a week ago.

"Queries received on notice are solely technical in nature, such as delays in filing annual performance reports," it said, adding that it is confident in dealing with the case.

"Based on precedent actions by the Adjudicating Authority, we anticipate that the fines, if any, will be nominal," it said.

The ED notice does not specify any quantum of fine but rather highlights the quantum of investment (Rs ~9,000 crore) along with the deadlines, it said.