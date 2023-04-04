Byju's Appoints Ex-Vedanta Executive Ajay Goel As CFO

Indian edtech startup Byju's has appointed Ajay Goel as the chief financial officer, around 16 months after his predecessor quit amid concerns over delayed financial reporting.

Goel was the group deputy CFO of Vedanta Resources Ltd. prior to his appointment. His predecessor, PV Rao, had quit the firm in December 2021. The firm had been operating without a CFO since then.

"As CFO, Ajay will be responsible for overseeing financial strategy and management for Byju's," the company said in a statement late on Monday. "He will work closely with the founders and the senior leadership on strategy development, capital planning and financial analysis."

Goel has previously worked at Diageo PLC, General Electric Co., Coca Cola Co. and Nestle SA.