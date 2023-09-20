Byju's Appoints Ex-UpGrad Chief Arjun Mohan As CEO Of India Operations

Byju’s announced on Wednesday that Arjun Mohan will take charge as the company's chief executive officer for India operations.

He will succeed Mrinal Mohit, the founding partner and the outgoing India head of business, who is embarking on a journey to pursue personal aspirations, according to the company’s statement.

Before joining the education technology company, Mohan spearheaded UpGrad as its CEO. Mohan was part of Byju’s founding team and last served as the chief business officer.

Mohan rejoined edtech and has spent the last three months working closely with group founder and CEO Byju Raveendran, according to the statement.

"Arjun's return is a testament to his belief in our mission and the unparalleled opportunities that lie ahead. His expertise will undoubtedly help our turnaround efforts and strengthen our position in the global edtech landscape," Raveendran said.

"While challenges are aplenty, I am ready to play my role in helping Byju’s empower our current and future generations to thrive in a rapidly changing world," Mohan said.

Amid these transformational changes, the organisation remains committed to a sustainable expansion, it said.