Byju’s Targets Tutoring Unit IPO In 2024 As Financial Woes Mount

An IPO of Aakash would provide Byju’s with much-needed cash. The once high-flying company led by former teacher Byju Raveendran has been trying to strike a deal with creditors to restructure a $1.2 billion loan, after the decline of the pandemic-era boom in online tutoring dealt a blow to its finances. It plans to make a quarterly interest payment of about $40 million on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.