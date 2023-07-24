Byju’s, Creditors Aim to Amend $1.2 Billion Loan Terms

Just last month, Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned as auditors to Byju’s, citing a delay in submitting financial statements. That led the government to order an inspection of its finances. In that same month, Byju’s said it “elected” to halt making any payments on the $1.2 billion term loan and skipped a $40 million interest payment due that day. It also filed a lawsuit in New York, alleging a group of investors manufactured a fake debt crisis to extort money from it. The lenders’ group has called the lawsuit meritless.