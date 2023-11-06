Byju’s In Talks To Sell U.S. Unit Epic For $400 Million To Joffre

Byju’s, whose formal name is Think & Learn Pvt, has been trying to shave costs to reduce losses after a pandemic-era boom in online learning fizzled out. Once India’s most valuable tech startup, it’s now locked in a legal battle with creditors and is grappling with regulatory scrutiny over its accounts. Over the weekend, Byju’s first results in years revealed that losses at its parent company narrowed only marginally amid a pandemic-era boom in business.