Byju’s In Funding Talks With TPG, Sovereign Funds As Debt Weighs

The BYJU'S learning app, developed by Think and Learn Pvt., is demonstrated on a tablet at the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India, on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Online learning is exploding in India, and no company is poised to benefit more than BYJU'S. Its app has been downloaded 8 million times, and more than 400,000 students are paying an annual fee of 10,000 rupees (just over $150) in a country not known to pay for subscriptions of any kind. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg