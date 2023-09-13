Byju’s Hid $533 Million in Hedge Fund Once Run From Miami IHOP, Lenders Allege

The missing cash has been at the heart of the lenders’ actions. The lenders’ agent, Glas Trust, won an early round in the fight by gaining control of the Byju’s unit that issued the debt. But by then, the cash had vanished. Byju’s was trying to protect the money from predatory lenders, a lawyer for Byju’s Alpha said during a court hearing in May. The company had a right to transfer the money under the loan agreement, the lawyer said.