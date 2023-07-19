Don’t Say Tory: How Sunak’s Party Aims to Survive Key Elections

Losing all three would be a major setback for Sunak as he tries to show he can turn around the Conservative Party’s slump in the polls, which began under Johnson and has barely recovered from the turmoil of Liz Truss’s disastrous seven-week premiership. Though few expect another leadership change with a general election due by January 2025, Sunak will find it far more difficult to manage his party if MPs lose hope of winning and resort to faction-fighting.