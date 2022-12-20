Buybacks Via Stock Exchange To Be Phased Out By 2025, Says SEBI

The market regulator made sweeping changes to its buyback regulations on Tuesday in line with the suggestions of the KK Mistry committee to curb potential misuse.

Buybacks through stock exchanges will be phased out by 2025, Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, said in the media briefing.

The regulator has made amendments to the process of buybacks, both on the open market and through tender offers.