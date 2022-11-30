Buy The Dip As Markets Build Foundation, Says Gautam Shah Of Goldilocks

The Indian market have a lot more upside, and in the past year, it has just created a foundation, according to Gautam Shah.

Last November, the market was at 18,500, and this November, it is at 18,600; it hasn't not done anything special, Shah, founder and chief strategist of Goldilocks Premium Research, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"This is the most unique lifetime high I have seen in the last 20 years, and the reason I say this is because there is no euphoria, portfolios are underperforming, and people are complaining about the all-time highs," he said. "If you look at the breadth statistics, only 50% of the stocks on the NSE 500 are trading above the 50-day moving average, and the daily RSI of the Nifty is still below 70."