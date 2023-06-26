Business Professionals Can Opt For Old Tax Regime

Consultants or professionals who earn income from businesses will now have the option to choose the old tax regime in the current financial year.

On June 21, the Central Board of Direct Taxes notified the form that such individuals will have to fill out if they want to continue with the old tax regime.

The Finance Act, 2023 has made the new tax regime the default option.

Form 10-IEA has been introduced now via the notification, specifically for business professionals to opt out of the new tax regime and retain the old one, according to Akhil Chandna, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat.