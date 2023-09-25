Burman Group Announces Rs 2,116-Crore Open Offer To Take Control Of Religare

The Burman family, the owner of the Dabur India Ltd., on Monday announced an open offer to buy 26% stake in Religare Enterprises Ltd. for up to Rs 2,116 crore as it looks to build a financial services business.

M.B. Finmart Pvt., Puran Associates Pvt., VIC Enterprises Pvt., and Milky Investment & Trading Co. announced an open offer to buy over 9 crore fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 235 apiece, according to an exchange filing. The shares represent 26% of the expanded voting share capital.

The four companies acquired 5.27% of the issued and outstanding equity share capital and 5.00% of the expanded voting share, triggering the open offer, according to the filing. That took the Burman family's holding in the financial services firm above 25% of the expanded voting share threshold.

Prior to the transaction, the four companies held 21.25% of the equity capital and 20.15% of the expanded voting share. If the open offer is fully subscribed, the group will hold more than 51% stake in Religare.

“The proposed transaction is in line with our vision to create a leading financial services platform that encompasses lending, broking and health insurance services," Anand Burman, chairman emeritus at Dabur India Ltd., said in a statement. "We are convinced that REL is the right platform and positioned for sustained success. With our guidance, REL will continue its journey to being one of India’s distinguished financial services platforms.”