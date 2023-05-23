Burgers Pip Pizzas As Inflation-Wary Indians Switch To Cheaper Options

"After Diwali last year, we have seen a sudden dip in discretionary spending and therefore the same-store-sales have been impacted," Sanjay Purohit, group chief executive officer of Sapphire Foods—the operator of Pizza Hut and KFC outlets—told BQ Prime.

The quarterly numbers also reinforce downtrading witnessed for the past several quarters. The companies have launched low-priced variants, partly impacting their revenue growth.

"The Flavour Fun has led to some cannibalisation," Ravi Jaipuria, non-executive chairman at Devyani International—the operator of Pizza Hut—said, referring to the new range, priced under Rs 100, launched in July last year to drive volume growth.

"In pizza, a lot of local competition has started coming back," according to Jaipuria. The category has been very price sensitive, which is why the company has consciously not taken a price hike—unlike in KFC, where it raised prices by up to 3.5% during the quarter, he said.