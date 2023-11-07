Bulls Have Upper Hand In Run-Up To India Election, History Shows

An emergence of a weak coalition in the election is “the key risk” for markets, Morgan Stanley’s economists led by Chetan Ahya wrote in a note on Sunday. That could lead to a “pivot back toward redistributive policies” at the expense of boosting capex, they said. Stocks may plunge 25% if the BJP faces a surprise defeat, as happened in 2004, Chris Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies LLC, said at an event in Mumbai last month.