Bullish On Onsite Capex Model For Captive Solar, Says Hartek Group's Simarpreet Singh
Customers are looking at onsite set up, as they are not sure of the quality of power projects under open access, he said.
There is potential in the onsite capex model for development of captive rooftop solar projects, as against the open access model where commitment over power purchase agreements and timely completion of projects has been a challenge, according to Hartek Group's Simarpreet Singh.
“Right now, we are focused on the onsite capex model, as we see a huge momentum going ahead,” Singh, executive director of Hartek Group, told BQ Prime.
Under the onsite capex model, industries and commercial buildings invite companies to set up rooftop solar panels and investments are made by the industries themselves. In the open access model, industries buy power through other states or from renewable projects set up by companies for sale to commercial and industrial customers through a power purchase agreement.
Majority of customers are looking at onsite set-up of solar panels, as they are not sure of the quality of power projects under open access and if they will be ready on time despite signing power purchase agreements, Singh said. “That is a reason why some of the players go with the onsite capex model first, to get the flavour of solar and renewables.”
However, open access is also a great model, according to him. But, it will take some time before customers become comfortable with it, he said.
Since net metering—where surplus power produced from rooftops can be sold to grid—is capped at 500 kilowatts, industries and large buildings don’t go for it, Singh said. Although their connected node is close to 20-30 megawatts, they are putting only 4-5 MW on the roof, he said.
"Majority of the projects we are doing are the captive consumption projects. The enquiries are actually growing year-on-year, as it is also a great model. The challenge with open access is the quality of power plants and the commitment of the PPAs," Singh said.
Import Duty Impact
Hartek Power, a subsidiary of Hartek Group, is in the business of transmission distribution and works towards setting up grid infrastructure.
The 40% duty levied on imported solar panels last year impacted the company's IPP customers and delayed its projects.
However, the impact on developers was only in the first quarter of FY23, Singh said. “The story was sold off from the second quarter, as people became conscious about sustainability and their carbon footprint."
The developers were confident that the payback time will increase marginally from 3.5 years to 4 years, instead of 10 years. They were also impressed with the quality of solar panels available from domestic manufacturers, Singh said.
It is good that the approved list of models and manufacturers was extended, as it will help developers import from Chinese players, he said. "Now, it needs to be seen if we will be cross-setting up of 20 GW solar capacity this year," Singh said.
Opportunities Ahead
The company expects projects from textile, steel customers, and beverage companies.
“We did a 2 MW project for Bikaji Foods and have secured another 2 MW project from them. We have also set up 5 MW solar project for Coca Cola. There are also large steel plants and textile companies that are looking to set up captive renewable plants. We see a great opportunity there,” Singh said.
The company also sees opportunity in the floating solar segment. Hartek completed North India’s largest floating solar project of 2 MW and has bagged another 22 MW floating solar project. Once completed, it will be the largest project in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal region, Singh said.