Bullish On Onsite Capex Model For Captive Solar, Says Hartek Group's Simarpreet Singh

There is potential in the onsite capex model for development of captive rooftop solar projects, as against the open access model where commitment over power purchase agreements and timely completion of projects has been a challenge, according to Hartek Group's Simarpreet Singh.

“Right now, we are focused on the onsite capex model, as we see a huge momentum going ahead,” Singh, executive director of Hartek Group, told BQ Prime.

Under the onsite capex model, industries and commercial buildings invite companies to set up rooftop solar panels and investments are made by the industries themselves. In the open access model, industries buy power through other states or from renewable projects set up by companies for sale to commercial and industrial customers through a power purchase agreement.

Majority of customers are looking at onsite set-up of solar panels, as they are not sure of the quality of power projects under open access and if they will be ready on time despite signing power purchase agreements, Singh said. “That is a reason why some of the players go with the onsite capex model first, to get the flavour of solar and renewables.”

However, open access is also a great model, according to him. But, it will take some time before customers become comfortable with it, he said.

Since net metering—where surplus power produced from rooftops can be sold to grid—is capped at 500 kilowatts, industries and large buildings don’t go for it, Singh said. Although their connected node is close to 20-30 megawatts, they are putting only 4-5 MW on the roof, he said.

"Majority of the projects we are doing are the captive consumption projects. The enquiries are actually growing year-on-year, as it is also a great model. The challenge with open access is the quality of power plants and the commitment of the PPAs," Singh said.