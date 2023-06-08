Bullish On Indian Economy But Not So Bullish On Markets: Morgan Stanley's Chetan Ahya

Bullish on the Indian economy, but not so bullish on Indian markets. That’s the mood at the Morgan Stanley India Investment Forum, which is being hosted in Mumbai.

The forum is being held in the backdrop of a wave of optimism sweeping across India’s stock markets and the India growth story making big headlines.

The benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are in close vicinity of their all-time highs. The news from the economic front has brought back fresh hopes, with the fourth quarter GDP at 6.1%.

BQ Prime has been bringing to its readers and viewers expert voices from the conference. In this part of the series we bring an exclusive interview with Morgan Stanley’s Asia Chief Economist Chetan Ahya.

Participants at the conference are "very bullish on the economy, but they find the valuations a tad bit expensive compared to other emerging markets,'' said Chetan Ahya in an interview with Muralidhar Swaminathan. "They are bullish, but they are not putting in the next dollar in a rushed manner," he added.