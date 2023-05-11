Bullish On India, Expanding In The U.S., Middle East: Apollo Tyres VC Neeraj Kanwar

Apollo Tyres is bullish on India, which is performing better than the rest of the world, and the company is making the country its export hub as it looks to expand further in the U.S. and the Middle East, according to the company's vice chairman and managing director, Neeraj Kanwar.

The Indian tyre major, which has entered the mobility services business with the launch of its new venture 'AVOLVE,' offering digitised tyre management services for commercial vehicles, sees contributions from exports and international business increasing to 45% of its global revenue by 2025–26, when it expects to clock $5 billion.

"I'm bullish on India. India is one of the world economies that is relatively better than the rest of the world...given the government's spending on infrastructure, the CV (commercial vehicle) cycle is back. It is showing positive growth. Even the passenger vehicles are back...," Kanwar told PTI here.

However, in Europe, the first half of the fiscal year is going to be difficult and challenging, he added.

On the road ahead for Apollo Tyres, he said India is becoming an export hub for the company as it plans to further expand in the U.S. and the Middle East, among other international markets.

"India, for us, is becoming an export hub. We're doing a lot in India; close to 1.5 million passenger car tyres are coming from India to Europe, and that will go on increasing as we have just put in a new greenfield plant in Andhra Pradesh," Kanwar said, adding that at present the main export is from the Chennai plant.

The company sells its products in 170 countries across the globe, with India and Europe being the two major markets.

"The focus of building the brand is going to be in these two new markets (the US and the Middle East), mainly in America, where we are slowly increasing. This year, we would have done around $116 million in the U.S. alone, and our target is to get to $300 million by 2026," he said.

With increasing exports, especially to America, Kanwar said the contribution from exports and international business will increase to 45 percent of overall sales by FY26, up from 40%, with domestic sales accounting for 60 percent of the total.

In 2022–23, Apollo Tyres clocked consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 24,568 crore, as against Rs 20,948 in 2021–22.

He said digitalization is one of the key five pillars of the company's target to achieve $5 billion, and through the AVOLVE initiative, "we're doing service orientation through a digital app for our commercial vehicle customers, which is a brand new thing happening not only in India but in the world, where we are trying to do more service for the end user."

Through AVOLVE, the company is offering tailored tyre management services and management practises to large fleet operators.

Apollo Tyres President Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Satish Sharma, said data from the pilot initiative of AVOLVE with around 1,600 trucks suggests that operational efficiencies of fleet operators increased by 10-15%.

When asked how big the business opportunity is for the new service, he said, "What our business plan has said is that in five years, there will be two lakh trucks (to be onboarded) and Rs 500 crore in revenue from the service business." The service will also be available to fleet operators that use rival brands as it will be 'brand agnostic', he said, adding it may still take time as in the first six to seven months from now the company will be putting in place the product and infrastructure, besides learning and improving as it goes along.

Sharma said the services business would help it increase its market share further from the current 30% in India.

On what it means for competitors, Sharma said, "If I were sitting in a rival company, I would seriously be scared of Apollo. What technology can deliver to you today, you are only limited by your imagination."

Apollo Tyres would look at taking AVOLVE to other global markets step by step once it establishes the services fully in India, he added. The PTI correspondent was in Budapest on the invitation of Apollo Tyres.