Bug Bounty Program: Spot A Bug In OpenAI's ChatGPT And Earn Up To Rs 16 Lakh
OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is ready to offer up to $20,000 (about Rs 16.4 lakh) to any user for report a bug in the artificial intelligent system.
The Bug Bounty programme by OpenAI aims to enhance the security and reliability of its AI systems by excluding any incorrect or malicious content, according to its statement. It is unclear what the company will do with users' data.
What Is OpenAI's Bug Bounty Programme?
Bug bounty programmes allow individuals to report various types security exploits, vulnerabilities, and process errors to a company in exchange for rewards. The researchers were invited to assess specific aspects of ChatGPT's features and the system's method for exchanging data with external applications in the OpenAI framework.
It will offer $200 to $20,000 based on the severity of the bugs found.
Is OpenAI First One To Do This?
It’s not the first time that a company started a bug bounty programme. Tech giants including Facebook Inc., Apple Inc., and WhatsApp have encouraged ethical hackers to report the bugs in their software systems. OpenAI expect this will help it build a better security system and reliable artificial intelligence.
Why Is OpenAI Doing It?
OpenAI launched the bug bounty programme shortly after ChatGPT was banned in Italy due to a suspected privacy violation. This event has led regulators in other European countries to increase their scrutiny of generative AI services. OpenAI sees it as a necessary measure to enhance the security and dependability of its artificial intelligence systems in light of the growing adoption of AI across industries.