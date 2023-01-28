Budget 2023: U.S. Pharma Industry Seeks R&D Policy For India's Pharma Firms

Observing that in the midst of a global downturn, India is a bright spot, he said Sitharaman and her team should focus on growth strategies, increasing public expenditure on healthcare, capacity building, skills development and employment creation.

"Though challenging, the finance minister should stick to the fiscal deficit target. During COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government gave the economy a much-needed capital expenditure push and doled out subsidies. This led to a rise in the fiscal deficit," Rishi said.