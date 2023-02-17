Budget 2023 To Boost India Growth To 7% In FY24: RBI Bulletin

In terms of India’s potential, the Union budget will expand the productive capacity of the economy with thrust on capex; the exploitation of new technologies such as digitization and greening the economy; and by seizing the demographic dividend which together can expand the production possibility frontier of the Indian economy, the RBI said.

Along with the sustained emphasis on capex, other measures announced could also impart "a positive productivity shock" and lead to an increase in total factor productivity that can raise potential growth by 10 basis points per annum.

Schemes under the green growth priority could crowd in Rs 1.7 lakh crore of private investment, bringing the total green investment to Rs 2.6 lakh crore and an increase in GDP of Rs 3.3 lakh crore, or around 100 basis points, of potential output up to 2030, the central bank estimated.

Seizing the demographic dividend by skilling youth and teachers alongside setting up physical and digital libraries could raise potential GDP growth by 5 basis points to 15 basis points a year, it said.

The environment of macroeconomic stability engendered by fiscal consolidation and hence, reduction of debt is expected to bring down inflation in the medium run, with a consequent reduction in macro volatility and country risk premium, ushering in "a virtuous cycle", according to the RBI.

According to estimates, on a standalone basis, i.e., without taking into account other factors that influence the inflation trajectory, this could lead to a reduction in inflation by an average of 26 basis points per annum over the next five years which, in turn, would push up potential growth by another 10 basis points.

Taking all these factors into account, potential growth is expected to shift upwards from 6% estimated by the IMF in 2022-23, to 6.8%. With the raising of India’s potential growth due to measures announced in the budget, there is likely to be a faster consolidation of Union government debt to 54.3% of GDP by 2027-28, the central bank forecast.

Other key pointers: