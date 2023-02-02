Budget 2023: Through An Economist's Lens

In its favour, Budget 2023–24 perhaps stands out as one that checks many "right" boxes on the ubiquitous wish list of every budget.

A difficult feat, more so since the budget was delivered amidst expectations of an impending domestic growth slowdown in fiscal 2024 owing to slowing global growth impulses, fading domestic pent-up demand, and ongoing monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of India.

Instead of dwelling on the hits and misses of Budget 2023, we try to assess the budget from five perspectives.