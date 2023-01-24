Budget 2023: Tax Incentives That Will End This Fiscal Unless...

The benefit of a 100% tax holiday on the profits earned from ‘eligible businesses’ for a period of three consecutive years, which was available to eligible start-ups, will now not be available to any start-up incorporated after March 2023.

This benefit was originally introduced with the intent of providing impetus to start-ups and to facilitate their growth in the initial phase of their business in India.

As per reports, India has more than 80,000 registered startups, and this number could double by 2025, with the potential to generate more than 3 million job opportunities in the country. Given the rate at which start-ups are projected to rise in India, not extending this benefit could weaken the projected growth.

The sunset clause under this benefit has been extended several times in the past. However, while presenting the last budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cited in her speech that the extension is provided for one more year since there were delays in setting up start-up units owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Considering the huge potential of start-ups in creating job opportunities and their contribution to the economy, it is likely that the government will look at extending this incentive.

(Reference: Section 80IAC of the Income-Tax Act, 1961)