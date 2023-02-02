Budget 2023 Tailored To Boost Growth As Capacity Wins Over Consumption, Says Ridham Desai

India's Union Budget 2023, a pre-election year budget, is "beautifully tailored" to boost growth while keeping inflation risks and macroeconomic challenges at bay, according to Ridham Desai, managing director of Morgan Stanley India.

Terming it a different budget compared to previous pre-election budgets, Desai highlighted that the ministry has chosen to use revenues to spend on creating capacity instead of boosting consumption.

The government has astutely chosen not to boost consumption as a means to support growth but has chosen capex, he said. "That is why we call it a good growth budget," Desai told BQ Prime.

"So, you are de-risking inflation and the global slowdown, allowing central banks to end their rate cycle and get more dovish, allowing more liquidity to go into the system," he said.