Budget 2023: Plugs Tax Avoidance Possibility In Foreign Investments

Widely referred to as the angel tax provision, the Finance Bill, 2023, has sought to address a gap that exists in Section 56(2)(viib) of the income tax law.

The provision says that when a privately held company issues shares at a particular price that is greater than fair market value, tax is charged to the amount received in excess of FMV.

It was introduced back in 2012 to deter the generation and use of unaccounted money through the subscription of shares of a closely held company at a value that is higher than the FMV of the company's shares.

As of today, this provision is applicable if shares are issued to a resident Indian.

The Finance Bill, 2023, has now proposed that the provision should be extended to non-residents as well.

This proposed amendment would mean that even Foreign Direct Investment could be taxed via this section, Amit Maheshwari, partner at AKM Global, told BQ Prime.