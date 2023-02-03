Budget 2023: No Input Tax Credit Benefit Against CSR Activities

Companies would no longer be able to claim input tax credit for goods and services purchased for the purpose of fulfilling their corporate social responsibility obligations, according to the Finance Bill, 2023.

The proposal has been introduced as a result of conflicting rulings in which credit was allowed in some cases but denied in others, experts say. While the Authority for Advance Rulings in Mumbai and Karnataka have allowed credit against CSR activities, those in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have denied it.

The denial, according to experts, was on grounds that CSR expenses do not fit the definition of a business expense, and tax credit can only be claimed for expenses made in furtherance of business.

According to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, every company with a specified net worth, turnover, or net profit is mandated to spend 2% of its net profit for the last three years towards social causes.

The amendment would settle the ambiguity created by advance rulings, according to Abhishek Jain, partner at KPMG India.