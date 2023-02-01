Budget 2023 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Start Budget Speech At 11 AM Today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today present Budget 2023—the final full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi government before the general election next year.

She will begin her speech in Lok Sabha at 11:00 am. You can watch it on the BQ Prime website or on any of our social media platforms, including here on YouTube .

The annual statement of accounts comes amid macroeconomic convulsions stemming from a prolonged war in Europe and supply-chain disruptions triggered by China’s Covid Zero policy. India, however, has emerged as a bright spot in the global scheme of things.

In the run-up to the budget, the industry and taxpayers raised demands seeking measures to boost growth and incomes. While there is expectation of some changes in personal income tax, the Goods and Services Tax rollout has curtailed annual tinkering of indirect taxes.