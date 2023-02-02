Budget 2023 Is Pro-Rural, High Capex Akin To Social Welfare, Says HSBC's Pranjul Bhandari

Capex And GDP growth—Its Effect On Taxes

The capex thrust is great, but the real possibility of implementing an extra 0.7% of GDP capex in one year, especially after three–four years of ramping it up majorly is not feasible, she said.

The last time the government was able to pull off a 0.7% GDP growth in a year was back in 2008, said Bhandari. So, she finds 0.5% a better target as compared to 0.7%.

However, overall fiscal deficit of 5.9% for 2023–24 will be met, she said.

Corporate margins have improved due to a fall in input costs, but volume growth is expected to fall because real GDP growth may slow down, which will have an effect on taxes, Bhandari said.

It has been noticed that taxes fall as the nominal GDP declines because many taxpayers fall below the minimum tax threshold level.

Tax has been extremely strong in the past few years because the formal sector has grown in "leaps and bounds". But there could be a chance that the informal sector might make a slight comeback in 2023–24, if no new shock deters growth, she said.

"Now, this might not be favourable for tax revenues as most of the informal sector is not a part of the tax net."

The assumptions on small savings are a bit too "aggressive" at a time when interest rates elsewhere are also rising, she said.

But overall, she doesn't doubt the funding of the gross market borrowing because another source of funding can ramp up, such as the short-term borrowing.