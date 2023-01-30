Budget 2023: Inflation Is Not Easing Fast Enough To Boost Rural Demand

Even though inflation is finally starting to slow down, Satya Pal, who runs a tiny grocery store in the village of Subhanpur in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, is not convinced. The subtle shifts in how rural households are shopping might be flashing warnings that the relief isn't enough to ease the strain on their finances anytime soon.

Supply chain disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic pushed input costs higher, forcing companies to pass it on to the end consumer.

More than a year later, Pal said, sales in his shop have halved, with villagers switching to small packs of everything from oil to shampoo as they couldn't afford to absorb the soaring prices. Shopping habits have not changed even a bit, and as a result, the 52-year-old retailer keeps limited stock as he struggles to stock its empty shelves due to a lack of funds.

"Prices may have come down, but it is still higher than what we used to pay two years ago, and that is affecting demand," said Pal.