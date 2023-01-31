Budget 2023: All You Need To Know About Nirmala Sitharaman's Fifth Budget

Union Budget 2023 will be the 11th for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, including an interim budget ahead of the general election year of 2019. This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth budget presentation.

She will begin her budget speech in Lok Sabha at 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Union budgets in India are often more than just a presentation of key financial metrics—revenue, expenditure, deficit...

This will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general election.

The run-up to the budget is filled with demands from the industry and taxpayers on changes necessary—though this has reduced somewhat since the Goods and Services Tax was introduced and the annual tinkering of indirect taxes curtailed. In the direct taxes, there is expectation of some changes on the personal income tax front.

Budget 2023 will be presented against the backdrop of renewed uncertainties around global and domestic growth, and tighter financial conditions.