BSNL Loses More Subscribers Than Vodafone Idea As Telecom Duopoly Intensifies

India's telecom industry may be on its way to becoming a two-player market as two other operators increasingly fall out of favour with users.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. lost a net 1.36 million and 1.48 million wireless subscribers in January 2023, respectively, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Friday. That compares with net additions of 1.69 million and 1.28 million by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd., respectively.

Airtel (32.27%) and Jio (37.28%) now control nearly 70% of India’s mobile subscriber base, which barely grew in January. The country's wireless subscriber base increased by 0.01% over the previous month to 1,143 million in January 2023, out of which 89.66% or 1,024.81 million are active, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

The monthly growth rates in urban and rural areas were 0.02% and 0%, respectively. The overall wireless teledensity in India reduced from 82.57% as on Dec. 31, 2022, to 82.52% on Jan. 31, 2023.

A total of 12.40 million requests for mobile number portability were received in January.