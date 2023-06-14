BSE Sells 4.53% Stake In CDSL Via Bulk Deal
While BSE sold 47.44 lakh shares at Rs 985.98 apiece, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund bought 5.28 lakh shares at Rs 985 apiece.
The Bombay Stock Exchange sold a 4.53% stake in Central Depository Services Ltd. through a large trade on Wednesday.
While BSE sold 47.44 lakh shares, or 4.53%, at Rs 985.98 apiece, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund bought 5.28 lakh shares, or 0.5%, at Rs 985 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange.
According to Bloomberg data, following this large transaction, BSE now holds 20% of the depository.
This comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India directed that exchanges cannot have more than a 24% stake in a depository, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Shares of CDSL fell the most in over 13 months on Wednesday after the deal and closed 3.23% lower at Rs 1,014 apiece.
Of the nine analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 85 points higher, or 0.14%, at 63,228.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 40 points higher, or 0.21%, at 18,755.90.