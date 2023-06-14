BSE Sells 4.53% Stake In CDSL Via Bulk Deal

The Bombay Stock Exchange sold a 4.53% stake in Central Depository Services Ltd. through a large trade on Wednesday.

While BSE sold 47.44 lakh shares, or 4.53%, at Rs 985.98 apiece, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund bought 5.28 lakh shares, or 0.5%, at Rs 985 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange.

According to Bloomberg data, following this large transaction, BSE now holds 20% of the depository.

This comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India directed that exchanges cannot have more than a 24% stake in a depository, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.