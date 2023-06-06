BSE Revises Price Band Of Four Adani Companies

The Bombay Stock Exchange revised the daily circuit breakers limit of four Adani Group companies.

Adani Wilmar Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. were increased from 5% to 10%, while Adani Power Ltd. increased to 20%.

The price band on the exchanges determine the range in which a security's price can move. The mechanism is used to maintain market integrity and curb excessive price movement in the securities.

The price band revision comes after most of Adani Group stocks plunged after the Hindenburg Research report.