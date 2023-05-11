BSE Puts Veronica Productions Under Third Stage Of GSM Framework

Asia's oldest stock exchange, BSE, said that it has put Veronica Productions Ltd. under the third stage of the graded surveillance measure framework.

The bourse had imposed trading curbs on Veronica Productions Ltd. after SEBI issued directions with respect to listed shell companies, including VPL, alleged to have indulged in tax-related violations and other discrepancies.

Veronica Productions Ltd. shall be placed under 'Stage 3' of the graded surveillance measure framework effective on May 10, 2023, BSE said in a circular on Wednesday.

Further, trading in the securities of the company shall continue to be suspended until further notice, the bourse added.

The GSM framework has been made to check for any abnormal rise in stock price that is not commensurate with the company's financial health.

The measures involve steps such as placing securities in the trade-to-trade category, requiring the entities to put in an additional amount as a surveillance deposit that can be retained for an extended period, and freezing the price on the upper side of trading in shares.

The framework has six stages, with surveillance actions defined for each stage.

According to the exchange, securities placed under the GSM framework would be reviewed on a quarterly basis and securities not meeting the inclusion criteria would be moved out of the framework.