BSE, NSE Remove NDTV From ASM Framework From Monday
On March 17, both the bourses moved NDTV from the second to the first stage of the long-term ASM framework.
Leading bourses BSE and NSE on Friday said that NDTV, an Adani Group company, will move out of the ASM framework from May 22.
On March 17, both the bourses moved NDTV from the second to the first stage of the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure framework.
The stock is to be excluded from the ASM framework effective May 22, according to two separate circulars available on the BSE and NSE websites.
Last week, both the exchanges had given an exit to three Adani Group stocks—Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy—from the ASM framework.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
