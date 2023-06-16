This Little-Known Indian Company Has A Bizarre Reason For Delaying Results
Companies delaying results because of auditor queries and qualifications is not new. But a little-known Indian furniture company has cited a bizarre reason for deferring its earnings: the auditor has simply disappeared.
The BSE-listed firm Milestone Furniture Ltd. has announced that their result filings will be delayed as the existing chartered accountant, Bhupendra Gandhi, "disappeared and is not answering the calls".
"...so the financial statements are pending due to the unavailability of financial data as well as the absence of persons in charge of the data," the company said in a June 7 filing on the outcome of a board meeting.
"The company is trying its best to resolve the issue so that BSE as well as ROC (Registrar of Companies) compliance in this regard can be done at the earliest," it said.
However, this is just the tip of the iceberg for the problems mounting at Milestone Furniture.
A brief history first: The Thane-registered furniture company was founded in 2014. It then went public in 2018 via the BSE's SME segment.
It had an issue price of Rs 45 per share. Today, the stock closed at Rs 5.46 apiece.
At the time of listing in 2018, the company had a promoter holding of about 64.5%, and the rest was publicly held.
However, the company has zero promoter holdings, according to the latest data on BSE. Apart from this, it has not reported any revenue for FY22.
R Narayanaswamy, a retired professor of finance and accounting from the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore, said that Milestone Furniture is a "strange case, even by Indian standards".
"The auditor has disappeared. I went through the annual reports for the last two years (2021 and 2022). There is no revenue in 2022, but the expenses are more than that in 2021. In 2021, revenue dropped by 75% but expenses doubled; the cost of material consumed trebled," he told BQ Prime.
"In both years, the auditor has issued clean reports. There is no reservation on going concern. The secretarial audit report is also clean. I wonder if the monitors have become silent witnesses, or worse, enablers."
On June 16, the company held an extraordinary general meeting and appointed its additional director, Tanmay Singh, as the managing director.
It still doesn't have a company secretary or a chief executive officer. Its CEO, Ganeshkumar Sadanand Patlikadan, resigned from the position on May 25.
The case of Milestone Furniture caught the eye of investors, who took to Twitter about the disappearance of the firm's CA.
The company and its murky history hasn't yet prompted any investigations by the exchanges, except its stock price movements have been put under long-term additional surveillance measure framework.
"The stock exchange is the first-line regulator and it appears to have failed in doing its duty," Narayanaswamy said.