This Little-Known Indian Company Has A Bizarre Reason For Delaying Results

Companies delaying results because of auditor queries and qualifications is not new. But a little-known Indian furniture company has cited a bizarre reason for deferring its earnings: the auditor has simply disappeared.

The BSE-listed firm Milestone Furniture Ltd. has announced that their result filings will be delayed as the existing chartered accountant, Bhupendra Gandhi, "disappeared and is not answering the calls".

"...so the financial statements are pending due to the unavailability of financial data as well as the absence of persons in charge of the data," the company said in a June 7 filing on the outcome of a board meeting.

"The company is trying its best to resolve the issue so that BSE as well as ROC (Registrar of Companies) compliance in this regard can be done at the earliest," it said.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg for the problems mounting at Milestone Furniture.

A brief history first: The Thane-registered furniture company was founded in 2014. It then went public in 2018 via the BSE's SME segment.