BSE Gets A New 'Buy' As Jefferies Expects Earnings Surge

BSE Ltd.'s earnings may jump 150% in the ongoing fiscal and and double over two years through March 2026 on strong growth and higher margins, according to Jefferies.

The research firm initiated its coverage on Asia's oldest exchange with a 'buy' and target price of Rs 2,700, implying an upside potential of 24%.

Indian stock exchanges are benefiting from healthy GDP growth, rising market capitalisation/GDP ratio (India at 100% against 130-200% for peers), financialisation of savings and rising equity market participation, Jefferies said in a Nov. 27 note. "Moreover, exchanges are insulated from the risks of compression in fees, unlike the debate between active and passive AMCs as well as discount and full-service brokers."