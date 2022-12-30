BSE Appoints Sundararaman Ramamurthy As MD & CEO

The board of the BSE Ltd. appointed Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the managing director and chief executive officer.

The appointment is effective from Jan. 4, 2023, and is subject to shareholders' nod, according to an exchange notification.

The result of the postal ballot will be declared by Jan. 18.

The BSE had received the market regulator's nod for Ramamurthy's appointment in November.

Ashishkumar Chauhan held the post until July, when he resigned to take charge as the new managing director and chief executive officer at the National Stock Exchange.

The BSE board allowed Chauhan to cut short his tenure, which was originally set to end in November, according to a senior executive at the bourse, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. He was serving his second term.

Prior to his appointment, Ramamurthy held the same designation in the Indian arm of the Bank of America, where his responsibilities included global governance and control of the banking entity in India and the securities segment. He was also a part of various board and leadership forums at Bank of America, it said.