Bruised Bond Investors Face Long Road Beyond Fed’s July Decision

Strategists at TD Securities look for an even bigger slowdown, to 4.8%, and for the signs of cooling in the US Labor Department’s June jobs report released Friday to be sustained, “making it very awkward for the Fed to hike after July,” Gennadiy Goldberg wrote. “However, the Fed will keep a fall hike alive in order to prevent the market from pricing in cuts. This is one way they’re achieving tighter financial conditions.”