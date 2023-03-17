Brokerages Positive On ICICI Prudential's Appointment Of Anup Bagchi Even As Challenges Exist

Brokerages have maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., despite its announcement of management change and challenges surrounding its annualised premium equivalent expansion.

On Thursday, the board of ICICI Prudential Ltd. announced that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NS Kannan, will superannuate on June 18 upon completion of his tenure.

Kannan will be replaced by Anup Bagchi, executive director of ICICI Bank Ltd., with effect from May 1, 2023. This is subject to the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, shareholders, and other statutory approvals.

Macquarie Research credits the ICICI Group in its report for its strong succession planning "unlike many other banks where succession planning is a serious issue".

"We await details on the new wholesale business head at ICICI Bank," Motilal Oswal said.

Of the 30 analysts tracking the company, 25 suggest a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and one recommends a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The 12- month consensus price target implies an upside of 32.4%.