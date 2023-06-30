British Airways Witnessing Demand Growth In India, Says CEO

BQPrimeBusiness NewsBritish Airways Witnessing Demand Growth In India, Says CEO
British Airways CEO Sean Doyle said there is a growth in air travel demand in India and the airline is looking for expansion.

30 Jun 2023, 3:17 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A British Airways aircraft being towed. (Source: Official Twitter handle)</p></div>
A British Airways aircraft being towed. (Source: Official Twitter handle)

British Airways is seeing a more balanced growth in India and has increased its weekly flights to 56 compared to the pre-pandemic level, the airline's chief Sean Doyle said on Friday.

Speaking at a media roundtable here, Doyle, who is the Chairman and CEO, also said there is a growth in air travel demand in India and the airline is looking for expansion.

Currently, the airline has 56 weekly frequencies connecting five Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the airline had 49 weekly flights.

'We are rebuilding and modernizing,' the airline after the pandemic and India is an important part, Doyle said.

British Airways, which started flying into India in 1924, has more than 2,000 employees in the country, the airline's Chief Customer Officer Calum Laming said.

It has a total global workforce of more than 35,000 people.

