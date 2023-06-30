British Airways Witnessing Demand Growth In India, Says CEO

British Airways is seeing a more balanced growth in India and has increased its weekly flights to 56 compared to the pre-pandemic level, the airline's chief Sean Doyle said on Friday.

Speaking at a media roundtable here, Doyle, who is the Chairman and CEO, also said there is a growth in air travel demand in India and the airline is looking for expansion.

Currently, the airline has 56 weekly frequencies connecting five Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the airline had 49 weekly flights.