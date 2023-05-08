Britannia Q4 Results Review: Analysts Raise Target Price On Earnings Beat

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd. rose as analysts hiked price targets after the consumer goods maker's fourth-quarter earnings surpassed estimates.

The maker of Good Day and Tiger biscuits reported a 47% jump in net profit over the previous year to Rs 558.6 crore in the quarter ended March. Revenues rose 13% to Rs 4,023.2 crore, driven by price hikes.

Ebitda margin expanded 440 basis points to a near all-time high of 19.9%, sharply above analysts' expectations. Margin was aided by a production-linked incentive of Rs 90 crore, part of which was attributable to FY22 and FY23. Even adjusting for this, Ebitda margins widened 330 basis points to 18.5%, still above estimates. Britannia, however, guided for lower margins in FY24.

It expects both gross and Ebitda margins to remain close to FY23 levels as it projects 3% year-on-year inflation in FY24, with lower prices of edible oil and packaging offset by inflation in wheat, milk, and sugar. More so because the company in FY23 benefited from low-cost wheat as a result of strategic buying, which may not recur.

Competitive intensity has also gone up in the category, and the company plans to take pricing action to drive market share.

Britannia's volumes grew 1% year-on-year in Q4. Analysts expect the biscuit maker to continue outperforming in the quarters ahead as the challenges of low volume growth fade away with cooling raw material prices. The company is making investments in both greenfield and brownfield projects to expand its capacity, further aiding volume growth.

The management indicated that Britannia has been consistently increasing its market share and has widened the gap with its immediate rival. Much of this is attributed to its distribution expansion.

The company's transformation to a total food company is on track, with its portfolio beyond biscuits growing consistently. The non-biscuit portfolio grew 1.5 times faster in FY23, with all four categories— cake, rusk, dairy, and bread—now at Rs 600–700 crore in revenue each. Croissant is also a Rs 100-crore portfolio, while Winkin Cow is now a Rs 150-crore brand.

Shares of Britannia rose 0.79% as of 9:35 a.m. on Monday.

Of the 39 analysts tracking the company, 28 have a 'buy,' nine recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.1%.