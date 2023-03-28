Britannia Industries To Consider Interim Dividend On April 4

The board of Britannia Industries Ltd. will meet on April 4 to consider and approve an interim dividend for fiscal 2023.

If approved, the record date for payment of the dividend will be April 13, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed from Wednesday up to 48 hours after the publication of financial results for the quarter and year ending March 2023, according to the filing.

On Tuesday, shares of Britannia Industries declined 0.29% to Rs 4,199.35 apiece, as compared with a 0.07% decline in the benchmark Sensex, which closed at 57,613.72