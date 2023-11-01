Britannia Industries Q2 Results: Profit Up 19.6%, Margin Beats Estimates
Margin stood at 19.7% versus 16.2% as against analysts' estimate of 17.6%.
Britannia Industries Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit-maker increased 19.6% over the previous year to Rs 586.5 crore in the July-September quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 547.9 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Britannia Industries Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 4,432.9 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 4,555.4 crore.
Operating profit rose 22.6% to Rs 872.4 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 803.4 crore.
Margin at 19.7% versus 16.2%. Analysts had forecast it at 17.6%.
Shares of Britannia Industries closed 0.92% lower on Wednesday before the results were declared, as compared with a 0.47% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.