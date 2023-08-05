Britannia Industries Q1 Profit Rises, BHEL Reports Loss — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced on Friday.
Britannia Industries Ltd.'s profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. However, it missed analysts' estimates.
The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit maker increased 36% over the previous year to Rs 455.4 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 513.1 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. reported a net loss of Rs 343.89 crore in the first quarter, down from a net profit of Rs 187.99 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. A survey of analysts' estimates by Bloomberg showed a loss of Rs 149.60 crore.
Revenue went up 8.29% to Rs 4818.37 crore as compared with Rs 4,449.49 crore. Bloomberg estimated a revenue of Rs 5,164.90 crore.
Britannia Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 8% at Rs 4010.7 crore vs. Rs 3700.96 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 4103.87 crore).
Net profit is up 36%, at Rs 455.45 crore vs. Rs 335.74 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 513.08 crore).
Ebitda is up 38% at Rs 688.88 crore vs. Rs 500.74 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 743.52 crore).
Margins at 17.2% vs. 13.5% (Bloomberg Estimate: 18.1%)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1FY24 (consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are up 8.29% at Rs 4818.37 crore vs. Rs 4449.49 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 5,164.90 crore)
Net loss of Rs 343.89 crore vs. net profit of Rs 187.99 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Net loss of Rs 149.60 crore)
Ebitda loss of Rs 539.15 crore vs. loss of Rs 392.44 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Loss of Rs 92.70 crore)
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are up 11.17% at Rs 3,196.06 crore vs. Rs 2,874.76 crore.
Net loss of Rs 141.43 crore vs. Net profit of Rs 99.81 crore
Ebitda is down 37.59% at Rs 292.33 crore vs. Rs 468.45 crore.
Margins at 9.14% vs. 16.29%
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are up 29.29% at Rs 114.3 crore vs. Rs 88.4 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 130.27 crore).
Net profit is down 2.061% at Rs 9.5 crore vs. Rs 9.7 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 10.3 crore).
Ebitda is up 40.13% at Rs 21.3 crore vs. Rs 15.2 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 17.57 crore).
Margins at 18.63% vs. 17.19% (Bloomberg Estimate: 13.49%)
Mold-Tek Packaging Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues were down 10.55% at Rs 185.91 crore vs. Rs 207.84 crore.
Net profit is down 13.73% at Rs 18.73 crore vs. Rs 21.71 crore.
Ebitda is down 5.73% at Rs 35.04 crore vs. Rs 37.17 crore.
Margins at 18.85% vs. 17.88%
PG Electroplast Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are down 25.93% at Rs 307.1 crore vs. Rs 414.62 crore.
Net profit is up 46.32% at Rs 12.32 crore vs. Rs 8.42 crore.
Ebitda is up 26.90% at Rs 25.71 crore vs. Rs 20.26 crore.
Margins at 8.37% vs. 4.88%
C.E. Infosystems Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are up 37.53% at Rs 89.41 crore vs. Rs 65.01 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 82.60 crore)
Net profit is up 32.23% at Rs 32 crore vs. Rs 24.2 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 28.60 crore)
Ebitda is up 25.33% at Rs 37.46 crore vs. Rs 29.89 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 31 crore)
Margins at 41.9% vs. 45.98% (Bloomberg Estimate: 37.53%)
Delhivery Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are up 10.54% at Rs 1,929.78 crore vs. Rs 1,745.74 crore.
Net loss of Rs 894.8 crore vs. loss of Rs 3,993.4 crore
Ebitda loss of Rs 13.01 crore vs. loss of Rs 254.05 crore
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are down 70.45% at Rs 159.22 crore vs. Rs 538.76 crore.
Net profit is down 95.47% at Rs 194.63 crore vs. Rs 4304.02 crore.
Ebitda is down 57.34% at Rs 150.32 crore vs. Rs 352.36 crore.
Margins at 94.41% vs. 65.40%
IDFC Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit is up 61% at Rs 765 crore vs. Rs 474 crore.
Net Interest income is up 36% at Rs 3,745 crore vs. Rs 2,751 crore.
GNPA at 2.17% vs. 3.36%
NNPA at 0.70% vs. 1.30%
Loans and advances are up 25% at Rs 1,71,578 crore vs. Rs 1,37,663 crore.
Capital Adequacy at 16.96% vs. 15.77%.
Repco Home Finance Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are up 20.56% at Rs 364.48 crore vs. Rs 302.32 crore.
Net profit is up 43.53% at Rs 89.09 crore vs. Rs 62.07 crore.
Ebitda is up 30.33% at Rs 324.36 crore vs. Rs 248.87 crore.
Margins at 88.99% vs. 82.32%
Fineotex Chemical Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues were down 2.61% at Rs 132.23 crore vs. Rs 135.77 crore.
Net profit is up 28.65% at Rs 26.13 crore vs. Rs 20.31 crore.
Ebitda is up 22.20% at Rs 233.92 crore vs. Rs 191.42 crore.
Margins at 176.90% vs. 140.99%
Rain Industries Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues were down 16.48% at Rs 4,627.2 crore vs. Rs 5,540.5 crore.
Net profit is down 70.81% at Rs 206.5 crore vs. Rs 707.6 crore.
Ebitda is down 46.34% at Rs 645.2 crore vs. Rs 1,202.4 crore.
Margins at 13.94% vs. 21.70%
Shipping Corporation Of India Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues were down 17.92% at Rs 1,200.11 crore vs. Rs 1,462.2 crore.
Net profit is up 57.12% at Rs 171.61 crore vs. Rs 109.23 crore.
Ebitda is up 21.43% at Rs 362.95 crore vs. Rs 298.89 crore.
Margins at 30.24% vs. 20.44%
Tata Investment Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are up 394.29% at Rs 151.6 crore vs. Rs 30.67 crore.
Net profit is up 642.04% at Rs 147.74 crore vs. Rs 19.91 crore.
Ebitda is up 539.55% at Rs 142.94 crore vs. Rs 22.35 crore.
Margins at 94.29% vs. 72.87%
Fortis Healthcare Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 11% at Rs 1,657.41 crore vs. Rs 1,487.85 crore.
Net profit was down 8% to Rs 123.95 crore vs. Rs 134.31 crore.
Ebitda is up 9% at Rs 272.46 crore vs. Rs 251.10 crore.
Ebitda margin at 16.4% vs. 16.9%