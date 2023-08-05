BQPrimeBusiness NewsBritannia Industries Q1 Profit Rises, BHEL Reports Loss — Earnings Wrap
ADVERTISEMENT

Britannia Industries Q1 Profit Rises, BHEL Reports Loss — Earnings Wrap

Here are the major quarterly results announced on Friday.

05 Aug 2023, 12:43 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Good Day brand cookies made by Britannia Industries. (Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
Good Day brand cookies made by Britannia Industries. (Photo: BQ Prime)

Britannia Industries Ltd.'s profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. However, it missed analysts' estimates.

The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit maker increased 36% over the previous year to Rs 455.4 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 513.1 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. reported a net loss of Rs 343.89 crore in the first quarter, down from a net profit of Rs 187.99 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. A survey of analysts' estimates by Bloomberg showed a loss of Rs 149.60 crore.

Revenue went up 8.29% to Rs 4818.37 crore as compared with Rs 4,449.49 crore. Bloomberg estimated a revenue of Rs 5,164.90 crore.

Here are the major quarterly results announced on Friday:

Britannia Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 8% at Rs 4010.7 crore vs. Rs 3700.96 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 4103.87 crore).

  • Net profit is up 36%, at Rs 455.45 crore vs. Rs 335.74 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 513.08 crore).

  • Ebitda is up 38% at Rs 688.88 crore vs. Rs 500.74 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 743.52 crore).

  • Margins at 17.2% vs. 13.5% (Bloomberg Estimate: 18.1%)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1FY24 (consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues are up 8.29% at Rs 4818.37 crore vs. Rs 4449.49 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 5,164.90 crore)

  • Net loss of Rs 343.89 crore vs. net profit of Rs 187.99 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Net loss of Rs 149.60 crore)

  • Ebitda loss of Rs 539.15 crore vs. loss of Rs 392.44 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Loss of Rs 92.70 crore)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues are up 11.17% at Rs 3,196.06 crore vs. Rs 2,874.76 crore.

  • Net loss of Rs 141.43 crore vs. Net profit of Rs 99.81 crore

  • Ebitda is down 37.59% at Rs 292.33 crore vs. Rs 468.45 crore.

  • Margins at 9.14% vs. 16.29%

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues are up 29.29% at Rs 114.3 crore vs. Rs 88.4 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 130.27 crore).

  • Net profit is down 2.061% at Rs 9.5 crore vs. Rs 9.7 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 10.3 crore).

  • Ebitda is up 40.13% at Rs 21.3 crore vs. Rs 15.2 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 17.57 crore).

  • Margins at 18.63% vs. 17.19% (Bloomberg Estimate: 13.49%)

Mold-Tek Packaging Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues were down 10.55% at Rs 185.91 crore vs. Rs 207.84 crore.

  • Net profit is down 13.73% at Rs 18.73 crore vs. Rs 21.71 crore.

  • Ebitda is down 5.73% at Rs 35.04 crore vs. Rs 37.17 crore.

  • Margins at 18.85% vs. 17.88%

PG Electroplast Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues are down 25.93% at Rs 307.1 crore vs. Rs 414.62 crore.

  • Net profit is up 46.32% at Rs 12.32 crore vs. Rs 8.42 crore.

  • Ebitda is up 26.90% at Rs 25.71 crore vs. Rs 20.26 crore.

  • Margins at 8.37% vs. 4.88%

C.E. Infosystems Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues are up 37.53% at Rs 89.41 crore vs. Rs 65.01 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 82.60 crore)

  • Net profit is up 32.23% at Rs 32 crore vs. Rs 24.2 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 28.60 crore)

  • Ebitda is up 25.33% at Rs 37.46 crore vs. Rs 29.89 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 31 crore)

  • Margins at 41.9% vs. 45.98% (Bloomberg Estimate: 37.53%)

Delhivery Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues are up 10.54% at Rs 1,929.78 crore vs. Rs 1,745.74 crore.

  • Net loss of Rs 894.8 crore vs. loss of Rs 3,993.4 crore

  • Ebitda loss of Rs 13.01 crore vs. loss of Rs 254.05 crore

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues are down 70.45% at Rs 159.22 crore vs. Rs 538.76 crore.

  • Net profit is down 95.47% at Rs 194.63 crore vs. Rs 4304.02 crore.

  • Ebitda is down 57.34% at Rs 150.32 crore vs. Rs 352.36 crore.

  • Margins at 94.41% vs. 65.40%

IDFC Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net profit is up 61% at Rs 765 crore vs. Rs 474 crore.

  • Net Interest income is up 36% at Rs 3,745 crore vs. Rs 2,751 crore.

  • GNPA at 2.17% vs. 3.36%

  • NNPA at 0.70% vs. 1.30%

  • Loans and advances are up 25% at Rs 1,71,578 crore vs. Rs 1,37,663 crore.

  • Capital Adequacy at 16.96% vs. 15.77%.

Repco Home Finance Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues are up 20.56% at Rs 364.48 crore vs. Rs 302.32 crore.

  • Net profit is up 43.53% at Rs 89.09 crore vs. Rs 62.07 crore.

  • Ebitda is up 30.33% at Rs 324.36 crore vs. Rs 248.87 crore.

  • Margins at 88.99% vs. 82.32%

Fineotex Chemical Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues were down 2.61% at Rs 132.23 crore vs. Rs 135.77 crore.

  • Net profit is up 28.65% at Rs 26.13 crore vs. Rs 20.31 crore.

  • Ebitda is up 22.20% at Rs 233.92 crore vs. Rs 191.42 crore.

  • Margins at 176.90% vs. 140.99%

Rain Industries Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues were down 16.48% at Rs 4,627.2 crore vs. Rs 5,540.5 crore.

  • Net profit is down 70.81% at Rs 206.5 crore vs. Rs 707.6 crore.

  • Ebitda is down 46.34% at Rs 645.2 crore vs. Rs 1,202.4 crore.

  • Margins at 13.94% vs. 21.70%

Shipping Corporation Of India Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues were down 17.92% at Rs 1,200.11 crore vs. Rs 1,462.2 crore.

  • Net profit is up 57.12% at Rs 171.61 crore vs. Rs 109.23 crore.

  • Ebitda is up 21.43% at Rs 362.95 crore vs. Rs 298.89 crore.

  • Margins at 30.24% vs. 20.44%

Tata Investment Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues are up 394.29% at Rs 151.6 crore vs. Rs 30.67 crore.

  • Net profit is up 642.04% at Rs 147.74 crore vs. Rs 19.91 crore.

  • Ebitda is up 539.55% at Rs 142.94 crore vs. Rs 22.35 crore.

  • Margins at 94.29% vs. 72.87%

Fortis Healthcare Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 11% at Rs 1,657.41 crore vs. Rs 1,487.85 crore.

  • Net profit was down 8% to Rs 123.95 crore vs. Rs 134.31 crore.

  • Ebitda is up 9% at Rs 272.46 crore vs. Rs 251.10 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 16.4% vs. 16.9%

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT