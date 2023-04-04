BQPrimeBusiness NewsBritannia Industries Approves Interim Dividend Of Rs 72 A Share
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Britannia Industries Approves Interim Dividend Of Rs 72 A Share

The record date for the dividend has been fixed at April 13, 2023.
04 Apr 2023, 5:49 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Good Day brand cookies made by Britannia Industries. (Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
Good Day brand cookies made by Britannia Industries. (Photo: BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

Britannia Industries Ltd. board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 72 per share of face value Re 1 for the current financial year.

The record date for the dividend has been fixed at April 13, 2023, the company informed the exchanges on Tuesday.

This is the only dividend the company will pay for the financial year ending March 2023. It had paid a final dividend of Rs 56.50, during the previous fiscal.

The shares of the biscuit making company closed 0.04% lower at Rs 4,320.4 apiece on Monday, compared with a 0.22% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

ALSO READ

Britannia Industries Q3 Results: Net Profit Up 152.56%, Beats Estimates

Opinion
Britannia Industries Q3 Results: Net Profit Up 152.56%, Beats Estimates
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Anjali Rai
Anjali Rai covers markets and business news at BQ Prime...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT