Britannia Industries Approves Interim Dividend Of Rs 72 A Share

Britannia Industries Ltd. board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 72 per share of face value Re 1 for the current financial year.

The record date for the dividend has been fixed at April 13, 2023, the company informed the exchanges on Tuesday.

This is the only dividend the company will pay for the financial year ending March 2023. It had paid a final dividend of Rs 56.50, during the previous fiscal.

The shares of the biscuit making company closed 0.04% lower at Rs 4,320.4 apiece on Monday, compared with a 0.22% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.