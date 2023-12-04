Britain’s Economic Stagnation Leaves Households £8,300 Worse Off

“Jeremy Hunt found out first hand in his Autumn Statement how hard it is to move the needle on the UK’s subdued long-term growth trajectory. At the heart of the challenge — unlocking faster productivity gains, which have slowed to a crawl over the past 15 years. Lifting investment spending, aiding the flow of capital to where it’s needed most, taking advantage of opportunities presented by artificial intelligence and opening up the economy to trade should all be part of that plan. There will need to be some tough fiscal choices along the way.”