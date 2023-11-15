Brightcom Group Appoints Brand And Associates As New Auditor

Brightcom Group Ltd.'s board of directors approved the appointment of Brand and Associates LLP as the statutory auditor of the company.

On the recommendation of the audit committee, the board approved the appointment at its meeting on Wednesday. It is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 24th annual general meeting, according to an exchange filing.

Brand and Associates will hold the office till the conclusion of the 25th AGM in 2024.

Shares of Brightcom closed 0.58% higher at Rs 17.20 apiece on the BSE as compared with a 1.14% rise in the benchmark Sensex.