BRICS Summit 2023: These 6 Nations To Become New Full Members From January 2024
The BRICS group of nations on Thursday invited six new countries to join the bloc.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the decision at a joint media briefing along with PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The new members - Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will become part of BRICS with effect from January 1, 2024, Ramaphosa announced.
"BRICS is a diverse group of nations. It is an equal partnership of countries that have differing views but a shared vision for a better world. As the five BRICS members, we have reached an agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the BRICS expansion process. We have consensus on the first phase of this expansion process," the South African President said in a post on X.
India Welcomes New Members Of BRICS
In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has always "fully supported" this expansion.
"Such an expansion will make BRICS stronger and more effective. In that spirit, India welcomes Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE into the BRICS family," he said.
PM Modi on Wednesday asserted that for a 'future-ready' BRICS, the societies of these five countries will have to be 'future-ready' and extended India's support to the expansion of the grouping based on consensus.
Addressing the annual summit of leaders of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa), including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Modi, also hoped that India's proposal to make the African Union a permanent member of the G20 will be supported by BRICS member nations.
"We will have to make our societies future-ready to make BRICS future-ready," he said at the meet in Johannesburg.
India fully supports the expansion of BRICS and welcomes the move to take forward the proposal based on consensus, he said.