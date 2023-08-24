BRICS Summit 2023: These 6 Nations To Become New Full Members From January 2024

The BRICS group of nations on Thursday invited six new countries to join the bloc.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the decision at a joint media briefing along with PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The new members - Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will become part of BRICS with effect from January 1, 2024, Ramaphosa announced.

"BRICS is a diverse group of nations. It is an equal partnership of countries that have differing views but a shared vision for a better world. As the five BRICS members, we have reached an agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the BRICS expansion process. We have consensus on the first phase of this expansion process," the South African President said in a post on X.